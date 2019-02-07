SOCIETY

IT'S A BOY! Mom celebrates son coming out as transgender with gender reveal photo shoot

Mom celebrates son coming out as transgender with photo shoot.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
A Kentucky mother decided to take a different approach to celebrating her son's birthday.

Heather Green came up with a gender reveal photo shoot to celebrate her son coming out as transgender.

Green's son, Adrian Brown, was born as a girl. He turned 20 years old on Jan. 29.

So what did that celebration look like?

Green reenacted being pregnant with Brown for the photo shoot, while in another picture, Brown is next to a teddy bear and wrapped up in a baby blanket that says 'It's a Boy!'

In a different snapshot, Brown and his family are surrounded by blue balloons, as they cover each other with love.

"I mean, my kids are used to me coming up with these hair-brained schemes all the time. He was like, 'You're crazy, but yes, of course,' which was a fair reaction," Green told WAVE.

Green posted the photos as part of a birthday tribute to Brown on Facebook, writing, "I honor who you are and I respect your courage to be unapologetically you. Let's celebrate."

It looks like people around the world love Green's idea. The post has been shared more than 15,000 times - and counting - on Facebook.

But what mattered most is that Brown had someone to share the moment with.

"I thought this was sort of a struggle I had to do by myself, and it's really heartwarming to see there are so many people out there who share the same story that I do and are so supportive of a complete stranger, and it gives me a lot of hope," Brown said.

Green said the photo shoot happened on a whim, using props from Party City. Her boyfriend's daughter took the pictures.
