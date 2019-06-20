Moonwater Farm offers kids a chance to be farmers at summer camp in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- With the help of a grant from Fairlife, a farm co-op company, 25 kids can attend Moonwater Farm's farm camp for a week this summer, where they will learn to garden, compost and care for animals.
Kathleen Blakistone originally bought the Compton property to grow lettuce but changed her mind when she saw many around her were in need.
Garden educator Stacey Whitney says their program reaches across all areas of the environment.
