food coach

Moonwater Farm offers kids a chance to be farmers at summer camp in Compton

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- With the help of a grant from Fairlife, a farm co-op company, 25 kids can attend Moonwater Farm's farm camp for a week this summer, where they will learn to garden, compost and care for animals.

Kathleen Blakistone originally bought the Compton property to grow lettuce but changed her mind when she saw many around her were in need.

Garden educator Stacey Whitney says their program reaches across all areas of the environment.

Watch Lori Corbin's full story in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycomptonlos angeles countyhealthchildrenscholarshipfood coachcampcircle of healthgrantfarming
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD COACH
Can P-DTR help get you out of pain?
Health experts look to yoga to help insomnia
Melt away joint pain with self-care stretching technique
Plant-based milks: Here's what nutrients to look for
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News