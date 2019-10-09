Society

Mother surrenders newborn baby at Koreatown fire station

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman surrendered her newborn baby at a fire station in Koreatown Tuesday evening under California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, authorities said.

The 21-year-old mother arrived at Fire Station 13 at 2401 W. Pico Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott La Rue.

The woman said the baby was born about two hours earlier.

La Rue said the woman and the baby were assessed. Doctors and nurses are now caring for the baby at a hospital.

"At this point, the baby was given a full assessment and was transported to the hospital in good care," LaRue said.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, left without incident.

California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law provides immunity from prosecution for mothers or persons in lawful custody of newborns who surrender those children to a designated "safe-surrender site" within 72 hours.

