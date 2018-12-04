SOCIETY

Mountain High marks opening day with new way to make snow

EMBED </>More Videos

There were picture-perfect conditions for those who made it up to Mountain High near Wrightwood for opening day.

By
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
There were picture-perfect conditions for those who made it up to Mountain High near Wrightwood for opening day.

Despite the lack of natural snow, the weather was quite pleasant for skiers and snowboarders on the slopes.

"It's amazing. It feels so great," said Ani Guiumdzhyum, of Van Nuys. "It's like a breath of fresh air."

Last week's storm brought several inches of snow, but most of it melted with the warm weather that followed. But Mountain High still reports 12 inches of snow at the base, with 18 inches at the top of the mountain, thanks to manmade powder.

"Mother nature is always a part of it," said spokesperson John McColly, who was hoping to open for Thanksgiving Day. "We didn't get open then, but we're open now. And we had three or four days straight of great snowmaking, and that's what led to our opening here."

McColly also pointed out 35 new snowmaking machines, an investment of over a quarter-million dollars.

"They're called low flow," McColly said. "They don't require the energy or the fuel that a traditional snow gun does, so it can make the same amount of snow with less resources. It helps us reduce our carbon footprint and keeps us green."

McColly said forecasters are expecting several inches of natural snow over the next few days. He added they hope to have night skiing available by Friday.

Also, they're saying thank you to first responders by offering free lift tickets to those who show valid ID through Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysnowskiingski resortsWrightwoodSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
City to convert part of Caltrans lot into San Pedro homeless shelter
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
More Society
Top Stories
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
San Bernardino County holds public meeting for ICE, law enforcement interactions
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
Avenatti not running for president in 2020
LA OKs plan to reduce restaurant straw use
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Show More
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
Portillo's named best 'fast casual' restaurant in nation by TripAdvisor
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
More News