1 week after Kobe Bryant's death, large crowds of mourners continue to gather at LA Live

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One week after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, crowds of mourners continued to gather at L.A. Live, leaving written messages, flowers, basketballs and other items to honor the lives lost.Many traveled from other parts of the country to pay their respects and share memories of the legendary player they admired throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.L.A. Live officials will begin cataloguing and removing some of the items starting Sunday night which will be delivered to Vanessa Bryant and her family."Just thinking of how many hours, sitting in front of the television in the 20 years, watching him play. It's a significant part of your life here. He was fearless, he kind of taught you how to overcome physical pain, so just a lot of lessons that can be learned," said John Yung of West L.A.Others found visiting the growing makeshift memorial site to be therapeutic."This entire week we've felt like we've lost a relative, a family member, but overall we lost a hero," said Grant Mailo who traveled from Arizona.