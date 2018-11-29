SOCIETY

Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to Los Angeles in early 2019

Cannabis at a dispensary is seen in this undated photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by early 2019.

Weedmaps, a digital guide on where to buy marijuana and related products, said it is bringing the "Museum of Weed" to the city.

Dedicated to showcasing the drug's history, milestones and pop culture influences, the museum will take visitors through different time periods and locations pertinent to cannabis.

A 20-second video published to YouTube previewing the museum highlights moments related to cannabis culture.

Details regarding the location of the museum and date of opening were not immediately available.

The passage of Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized recreational use of marijuana in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessmarijuanamuseumsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Riverside church building homes for the homeless
Woolsey Fire: Seniors share survival stories at living facility
More Society
Top Stories
Rain moves into Southland, bringing cool temps and winds
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
10 burglary suspects now in custody for targeting celebrity homes
Michigan school thinks hockey pucks could help students stop shooter
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
Riverside church building homes for the homeless
Show More
Map depicts mudslide risk in Woolsey Fire area
Santa Monica cookie class offers tasty seasonal fun
Woolsey Fire: Seniors share survival stories at living facility
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
More News