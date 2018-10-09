Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Museum of Selfies has found a permanent home on Hollywood Boulevard.
The Museum of Selfies is an interactive museum that explores the selfie phenomenon, where people can indulge their senses while taking pictures of themselves.
It's a place where cameras and selfie sticks are not only welcomed, but encouraged.
There was a temporary exhibition earlier this year in Glendale, where ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles took a few selfies.
The museum shows how the selfie is now a major part of modern culture. It also features works by selfie photographers and has an interactive gallery where the selfie stick comes in very handy.
Tickets go for $20 and $25 for timed visits and can be bought online. The new museum opens Friday.
To learn more, click here.
Planning a visit to the museum? Share your selfies using #ABC7Eyewitness!