Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd

The Museum of Selfies has found a permanent home on Hollywood Boulevard.The Museum of Selfies is an interactive museum that explores the selfie phenomenon, where people can indulge their senses while taking pictures of themselves.It's a place where cameras and selfie sticks are not only welcomed, but encouraged.There was a temporary exhibition earlier this year in Glendale , where ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles took a few selfies.The museum shows how the selfie is now a major part of modern culture. It also features works by selfie photographers and has an interactive gallery where the selfie stick comes in very handy.Tickets go for $20 and $25 for timed visits and can be bought online. The new museum opens Friday.To learn more, click here Planning a visit to the museum? Share your selfies using #ABC7Eyewitness!