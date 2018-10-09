SOCIETY

Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd

EMBED </>More Videos

The Museum of Selfies on Hollywood Boulevard opens Friday.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Museum of Selfies has found a permanent home on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Museum of Selfies is an interactive museum that explores the selfie phenomenon, where people can indulge their senses while taking pictures of themselves.

It's a place where cameras and selfie sticks are not only welcomed, but encouraged.

There was a temporary exhibition earlier this year in Glendale, where ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles took a few selfies.

EMBED More News Videos

Those who love to take selfies will be able to indulge their senses at the new Museum of Selfies in Glendale.



The museum shows how the selfie is now a major part of modern culture. It also features works by selfie photographers and has an interactive gallery where the selfie stick comes in very handy.

Tickets go for $20 and $25 for timed visits and can be bought online. The new museum opens Friday.

To learn more, click here.

Planning a visit to the museum? Share your selfies using #ABC7Eyewitness!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyselfiemuseum exhibitphotographyphotophotosHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
LA celebrates inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day
Kids take part in Aquarium of the Pacific's Fun Run in Long Beach
Bride who lost more than 60 pounds before wedding shares story
More Society
Top Stories
Overturned tanker truck prompts closure of WB 210 Fwy in Sylmar
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida
Alex Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers owner, dies at 95
Kanye West to visit President Donald Trump Thursday
8 fans injured at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Van Nuys home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
Woman hospitalized after being shot outside Hollywood bar
Show More
Porto's launching home delivery service
IE dealership refuses to sell some Toyota Prius models over safety recall
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
OC realtor releases music video to market $45M home
More News