Must-do things in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo

"In the Neighborhood" takes you to Little Tokyo, one of three official Japantowns in the country.

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Little Tokyo in Los Angeles is one of three official Japantowns in the country, and was declared a national historic landmark district in 1995.

The neighborhood is a thriving, trend-setting, cultural and shopping district with new housing, a growing population and so much to check out.

One must-do in Little Tokyo is Fugetsu-Do Bakery Shop, an authentic Japanese sweet shop where they've been making mochi, a confection made from rice, for more than 110 years.

This is also the hometown of ABC7's Kimi Evans, who says one of the must-dos is her former hangout spot, Oiwake, a restaurant where she would sing karaoke.

It's also home to one of the nation's longest-running ethnic festivals of its kind, Nisei Week, a cultural and community celebration that lights up Little Tokyo.

Make sure to stop and see the Go For Broke Monument, a powerful tribute to the Japanese-American soldiers of World War II.

The community of this L.A. Japantown is proud to share their heritage and promote ethnic and cultural diversity at the Japanese American National Museum and the Cultural and Community Center.
