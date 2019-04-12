Bowls of mashed potatoes randomly placed around Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they're finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes."So we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers," Lewis said.But Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there's a more sinister message behind the potatoes."Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals," he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. "I didn't taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn't touch it. But some people were worried."It's unclear if anyone has eaten the potatoes, and news outlets report residents haven't alerted law enforcement.Resident Michaela Lin says some of potato-finders have connections to a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.