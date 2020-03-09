kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares photo of daughter Natalia in front of mural honoring Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant may not be here to witness his daughter Natalia head to her winter formal, but that didn't stop the 17-year-old from getting a picture with her dad.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo on Instagram of Natalia posing with a mural honoring her late dad and sister before heading to the dance.

Her caption read: "My babies. Natalia, hashtag winter formal."

Kobe and Gigi Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas with seven others on Jan. 26.
