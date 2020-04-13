Coronavirus

Navy reports first coronavirus death from USS Roosevelt crew

By Robert Burns
WASHINGTON -- A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined aircraft carrier.

The sailor, whose name and other identifying information were not publicly released pending notification of relatives, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in "isolation housing" along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9 he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital's intensive care unit.

The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy's civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship's captain on April 2. Five days later, after flying to the ship and delivering a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.

As of Sunday, 585 members of the Roosevelt crew had tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly 4,000 crew members had been moved ashore.

An investigation of the Roosevelt's coronavirus outbreak and related events is ongoing. The carrier has been docked at Guam since March 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
St. Vincent hospital reopens to treat COVID-19 patients
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
At least 17 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
88-year-old man uses cherry picker to see wife in nursing home
SoCal COVID-19 patients share stories of survival
Show More
Coronavirus: Union calls for safeguards for grocery store workers
Ventura County deputy arrested for destroying evidence
2-year-old boy abducted in Kern County found safe, suspect in standoff
SoCal restaurants adapt for Easter with meals to go
Latin America landmarks: Before and after COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News