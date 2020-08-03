Society

Naya Rivera memorial: Fans attend vigil honoring actress at Lake Piru

Rivera, who starred in the popular musical television series 'Glee,' died nearly three weeks ago in what authorities determined was an accidental drowning.
LAKE PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- Fans lined up along a road overlooking Lake Piru in Ventura County, leaving flowers at a memorial during a vigil honoring Naya Rivera on Saturday.

"It's very hard for us to accept that she's no longer with us," said vigil organizer Liset Ortiz.

Rivera, who starred in the popular musical television series 'Glee,' died nearly three weeks ago in what authorities determined was an accidental drowning.

Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death after body found at Lake Piru
EMBED More News Videos

Officials have released the cause of death of actress Naya Rivera after her body was recovered at a lake in Ventura County on Monday.


The 33-year-old actress took a boat out on Lake Piru spending an afternoon with her 4-year-old son. Later that day, her son was found alone in the boat. Days later, searchers found Rivera's body in the lake.

Heartbroken fans say they admired Rivera as a person and as a performer. Many of them identified with the character she played on glee.

"With the help of her character, she helped me accept myself for who I really was and I was more open with my sexuality," said fan Kimberly Martinez.

"Santana, her character on Glee meant a lot to the LGBTQ+ community. She was a great actress, a great person, a great mother," said fan Christina Saunders.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows Naya Rivera, son at Lake Piru before her disappearance

EMBED More News Videos

Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.



Balloons were released over the lake as a final tribute.

"She taught me how to be myself and be unapologetic about it," said Ortiz.

"This is a way for us to say goodbye to her. Not just us but a million, thousand people on Twitter, Instagram, are all here with us."

'Glee' creators launching college fund for Naya Rivera's son
EMBED More News Videos

A college fund is being created for Naya Rivera's son by the creators of "Glee," who remembered the performer as joyful and immensely talented.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyventura countycelebritydrowningactorcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing personventura county sheriff's departmentboat accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
Military calls off search and ID missing troops in accident near San Clemente Island
Popular Melrose Trading Post reopens for 1st time since March
LA-based Rep. Karen Bass talking up her shot at Biden's VP slot
LAPD officers hand out hundreds of face masks in Hollywood
Show More
4 sentenced in Skid Row voter fraud scheme
Cal State Northridge hit by cyberattack
MAP: Zones under evacuation warning, order during Apple Fire
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
2 children believed to be abducted by father in LA
More TOP STORIES News