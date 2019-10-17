Society

Netherlands family found living in isolation 9 years reportedly waiting for end of world

RUINERWOLD, Netherlands -- A family in the Netherlands was discovered living on an isolated farm for nearly 10 years, reportedly waiting for the end of the world.

Police said a family of six were found in a remote farm house near the village of Ruinerwold.

The father and children aged 18-25 were reportedly living confined in a small room, similar to a cellar.

They were discovered after one family member left the farm, visited a local bar and raised the alarm.

Drone images of the farm showed a cluster of buildings with a large vegetable garden. The small property appeared to be ringed by a fence and largely obscured by trees.

Reports said the family had withdrawn from society, fearing the end of the world was approaching.

The man, who rented the farm where the family was found, was initially detained by police for not cooperating with their investigation, police said.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are charging a 58-year-old in connection with the Dutch family living in isolation.

Prosecutors announced on Twitter the man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of involvement in "deprivation of liberty and harming the health of others."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Valley residents voice concern during meeting on Saddle Ridge Fire
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
Video allegedly shows Lynwood teacher placing teen in chokehold
Show More
15-million-year-old fossils exhumed in Simi Valley
Amber Alert teen's father pleads for her safe return
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood on edge after home-invasion robberies
More TOP STORIES News