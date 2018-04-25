The fear of a dreadful driver's license photo may become a thing of the past.The California Legislature is considering SB1407, which would allow you to choose which photo ends up on your license.The bill would let you take up to three pictures at the Department of Motor Vehicles and then pick the one you like the best. If you don't trust the DMV photographers, the bill would also allow you to have the photo taken at a pre-approved photography center.But the photo option comes at a cost. The bill states an extra fee would be charged, but hasn't determined how much it would be.The legislation would direct that revenue to establishing driver's education programs at public schools.SB1407 just made it through the Senate Transportation Committee this week, but still has a long way to go before it becomes law.