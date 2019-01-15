SOCIETY

Gillette ad takes on #MeToo topics and asks: 'Is this the best a man can get?'

EMBED </>More Videos

New Gillette advertisement takes on #metoo topics and asks "is this the best a man can get?"

Gillette is making waves for its new ad that draws inspiration from the Me Too movement.

The razor company is long known for its "The Best A Man Can Get" slogan, but now they're asking "Is this the best a man can get?"

The almost two minute video tackles issues like bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

SEE ALSO: Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'


While many are praising the ad, others are threatening to boycott the company.

Gillette officials say they wanted to spark debate to inspire change.

Consumer Goods giant Proctor and Gamble, which owns Gillette, has a history of thought-provoking campaigns.

It is not known yet if the company will air the commercial during the Super Bowl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyadvertisingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldbeauty products
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'World record egg' cracks the internet
New LASD sheriff promises ICE out of jail, body cameras for deputies
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Meghan Markle teases due date
More Society
Top Stories
Encino guest house pushed off foundation by heavy debris flow
Flash flood, winter storm warnings remain in effect in SoCal
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Fwy. in Long Beach
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
LIVE: Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge
Storm setting daily rainfall records in SoCal
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Show More
Evacuations ordered in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas
LAUSD's Austin Beutner says district lost $15 million on first day of strike
Mother arrested days after boy's body is found in Covina home
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Cathedral City suspect shot, killed by police
More News