New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 31, 2018.

There are changes this morning to the guidelines for child car seats.

The American Academy of Pediatricians now says that children should ride in the seat rear-facing until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat.

The new recommendation eliminates the age-specific milestone to turn a child's car seat around so that it is forward-facing. The guideline used to say it was okay to do this at the age of two.

Many car seat manufacturers allow children to remain rear-facing until they reach 40-pounds.
