New Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando Resort leads to 10-hour wait times

The new Harry Potter ride opened at Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday, and it seems to be pretty popular - with wait times at 10 hours.You could read one of the shorter Harry Potter books -- maybe even two of them if you're fast -- in that amount of time.The ride has a long name, too: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike.It cost $300 million and took two years to build.It replaced the Harry Potter Dragon Challenge roller coasters.