Eyewitness This: New law expands domestic partnerships in CA to include heterosexual couples

If you're not ready to get married but you're in a committed relationship, California has good news for you.Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that allows straight couples to register as domestic partners. The state has recognized domestic partnerships for 19 years, but the law only applied to same-sex couples who couldn't get married at the time. State law treats domestic partners and married people the same for tax purposes.