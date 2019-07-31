Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: New law expands domestic partnerships in CA to include heterosexual couples

If you're not ready to get married but you're in a committed relationship, California has good news for you.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that allows straight couples to register as domestic partners. The state has recognized domestic partnerships for 19 years, but the law only applied to same-sex couples who couldn't get married at the time. State law treats domestic partners and married people the same for tax purposes.

