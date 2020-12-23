ABC7 Salutes: Celebrities help Gary Sinise Foundation re-imagine annual 'Snowball Express' event for Gold Star Families

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the past few years, the Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express has served the children of fallen military heroes. Normally, there would be smiles and laughter, with Gold Star families being treated like celebrities with a few days at Disneyland. The coronavirus put the brakes on the travel this year, but not the celebrity treatment.Stars from across the entertainment world shared personal messages this year in a virtual event."I just wanted to wish you a great snowball express," said Keanu Reeves."I hope everyone has a great day; Disneyland will be there in the future," said Tom Hanks.While it's not a trip to Disneyland, it did the job and brightened many days.And the Snowball Express is now trying to make sure that support is year round, not just during the holidays."Our role is to let them know they are not forgotten, that we are there for them, around the clock," said General Robin Rand, Snowball Express.The coronavirus may keep Gold Star families at home, but it won't stop the Snowball Express from helping them connect, share and remember those they have lost.