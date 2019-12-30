Society

New proposed rule would ban tour buses from Hollywood Hills streets deemed 'unsafe'

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is looking to restrict tour companies after complaints from homeowners in the Hollywood Hills.

Earlier this month, the council's Transportation Committee recommended a set of rules for how tour buses and vans would operate in the area. The most notable recommendation would ban the tourist vehicles on roads deemed "unsafe" by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

The idea to impose such restrictions was introduced by Councilman David Ryu. In a motion back in 2017, the councilman stated that the buses "pose a clear hazard on certain streets not built to accommodate these types of vehicles."

There are about 20 tour companies in Hollywood, industry officials say.

Residents who live in the area, which is frequented by tourists, say the vans park in private driveways, cause accidents and could block narrow streets in the Hills, which is a big concern in the event of a fire.
