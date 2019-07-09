New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness, while Garcetti says city needs more

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is getting $124 million from the state in the new budget to fight homelessness. The mayor says it doesn't sound like a lot but every bit helps."People always ask what's your strategy?" Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Well it has to be everything. It has to be housing, it has to be services, it has to be immediate shelter beds."Half of the money, about $62 million will be used for interim housing and shelter beds.There was $7 million set aside specifically for Skid Row and $10 million for homeless youth.There will also be $16.5 million for public health services for the homeless.The mayor also announced that last month the city conducted 500 street cleanups, removed 1,347 tons of waste, and found nearly 4,000 needles.City Council President Herb Wesson said "In order for us to be successful every level of government is going to have to come together and put people first."The mayor said three new shelters are set to open this summer alone. The shelters will add 230 new beds. By the end of the calendar year he expects to add over 970 beds.The mayor wants more money but as Gov. Gavin Newsom told ABC7's Marc Brown, it's still too early to talk about that."How about we invest the billion we just provided plus all the housing money, $1.75 billion, in a strategic way," Newsom said. "Let's see what we do with those dollars before we start asking for even more."