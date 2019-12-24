Society

New Year's Eve events in Southern California

Check out these great New Year's Eve celebrations in Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
Here's a list of New Year's Eve celebrations around Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY


N.Y.E.L.A.
Grand Park + The Music Center:
200 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
December 31, 2019-January 1, 2020
Doors open 8:00 p.m., countdown begins 11:55 p.m., event ends 1:00 a.m.
The west coast's biggest party. All ages are welcome to dance the night away in Downtown L.A. There will be music, food trucks and art.
grandparkla.org








New Year's Eve Glow Party
Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
December 31, 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Marina del Rey is throwing a family friendly glow party. Can't stay up 'til midnight? There will be fireworks at 9:00 p.m. to ring in the new year on east coast time, and then again at midnight.
visitmarinadelrey.com




ORANGE COUNTY


First Night Fullerton
Downtown Fullerton
December 31, 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Fullerton is celebrating the 28th anniversary of First Night Fullerton. The festival features live music, special activities for the kids and fireworks at midnight.
cityoffullerton.com




INLAND EMPIRE


55th annual Torchlight Parade
Snow Summit
880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake
December 31, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Watch hundreds of skiers and snowboarders light up the night. The parade viewing area and New Year's Eve party is open to all ages.
bigbearmountainresort.com





New Year's Eve Grape Drop
Temecula Civic Center
41000 Main Street, Temecula
December 31, 6:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Ring in the new year with the infamous grape drop, including live music, food vendors and kid's activities. Ring in 2020 twice, with an east coast countdown and a west coast countdown.
temeculaca.gov




If you know about a great New Year's Eve celebration, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!
