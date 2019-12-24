New Year's Eve events in Southern California

Here's a list of New Year's Eve celebrations around Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!Grand Park + The Music Center:200 North Grand Avenue, Los AngelesDecember 31, 2019-January 1, 2020Doors open 8:00 p.m., countdown begins 11:55 p.m., event ends 1:00 a.m.The west coast's biggest party. All ages are welcome to dance the night away in Downtown L.A. There will be music, food trucks and art.Burton Chace Park13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del ReyDecember 31, 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.Marina del Rey is throwing a family friendly glow party. Can't stay up 'til midnight? There will be fireworks at 9:00 p.m. to ring in the new year on east coast time, and then again at midnight.Downtown FullertonDecember 31, 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.Fullerton is celebrating the 28th anniversary of First Night Fullerton. The festival features live music, special activities for the kids and fireworks at midnight.Snow Summit880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear LakeDecember 31, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Watch hundreds of skiers and snowboarders light up the night. The parade viewing area and New Year's Eve party is open to all ages.Temecula Civic Center41000 Main Street, TemeculaDecember 31, 6:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m.Ring in the new year with the infamous grape drop, including live music, food vendors and kid's activities. Ring in 2020 twice, with an east coast countdown and a west coast countdown.If you know about a great New Year's Eve celebration, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!