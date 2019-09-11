New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who died in the line of duty on September 11th.
The tribute took place under Auckland's Sky Tower.
After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.
Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department attended the event, according to TVNZ.
Ambassador Scott Brown tweeted video of the tribute, saying, "An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."
