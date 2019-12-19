NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade was on full display in Newport Harbor Wednesday night.
The parade is regarded by organizers as the longest running boat parade in Southern California and the United States.
A firework show is kicking off the parade just after 6 p.m.
One hundred decorated boats are sailing around a 14-mile course in Newport Harbor around 6:45 p.m.
Tickets to be a part of the parade are on sale for $32 on the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade website.
The last departure for the parade is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade - live
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News