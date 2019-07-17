Eyewitness This: Newport Beach tops list of best micro cities for quick getaways

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Travel website Hotwire just released its list of the best U.S. cities for a quick getaway, and Newport Beach topped the list for mirco cities.The site looked at more than 250 cities and three main factors: Best bang for your buck, ease of arrival, and things to do. Hotwire analysts say they are seeing an increase in quick trips of 72 hours or less, often booked less than a week in advance.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.