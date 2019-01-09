SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
More Society
Top Stories
LA teachers union delays potential strike date to Jan. 14
Millions of Californians may be unable to fly starting Jan. 22 without extra ID
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Man held for alleged theft of $10-million lottery ticket
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Show More
Juvenile sisters accused of fatally shooting, stabbing mother
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
More News