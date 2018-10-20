LOTTERY

No winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million

A Powerball ticket is seen in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday Oct. 24, as the jackpot rolls to an estimated $620 million with a cash value of $354.3 million.

According the Powerball website, there were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2.

On Friday, numbers were drawn for a record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

No one won the drawing, but a ticket sold at an AM/PM in Morgan Hill, Calif., had five of six matching numbers, amounting to a nearly $3.5 million prize, according to lottery officials.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday. The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterypowerballmega millionsmoneypersonal financefinanceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
1 ticket in CA matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers, CA Lottery says
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
More lottery
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect arrested
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Maxine Waters' face placed on 'Halloween' billboard in WeHo
UC Irvine concert cancelled after rapper jumps into crowd
Stepfather of man killed while camping at Malibu Creek State Park speaks out
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Show More
US-bound migrants cross river at Guatemala-Mexico border
1M in LA County still not registered to vote, registrar shows
DTLA veteran dying of cancer has final wish granted
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Woman shot in foot following argument in Santa Ana; suspect sought
More News