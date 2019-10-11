nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldnobel peace prize
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1,600-acre Sylmar brush fire forces evacuation of nearly 2K homes
74 homes destroyed in 500-acre fire in Calimesa mobile home park
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
Brush fire near Moreno Valley burns 350 acres
Brush fire scorches 90 acres in Newbury Park
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday
SoCal Edison planned power outages prompt school closures
Show More
10-acre brush fire damages 2 homes in Fontana
Hyperemesis gravidarum: More than just morning sickness
Rams try to avoid 3 straight losses
How to prepare for a power outage
Chinese boy, 4, rescued after hanging by neck from 4th floor window
More TOP STORIES News