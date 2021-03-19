SoCal nonprofit making sure homeless individuals don't miss out on stimulus checks

Some may have stimulus checks waiting for them, but because of their situation on the streets - without a mailing address - they are not receiving their money.
And that is where an organization called The People Concern can help.
Click here to check out our stimulus check calculator to see how much you could be eligible for under this plan.
"We help manage their benefits directly, or we have some participants or individuals that bring money in, deposit money, and we assist with paying rent or other expenses," said Jacques Paige, who handles the organization's financial arm.
The People Concern has been working with the Los Angeles homeless community for years. They offer a range of services, including financial help.
"The program is like a mini bank for people who are experiencing homelessness, for former homeless individuals people who need support with managing their finance to ensure they stay housed," Paige said.
That support can include a mailing address and access to the internet. Volunteers can also help the homeless find out if they do have stimulus money coming their way. This money can help change lives if managed properly.
Paige says the organization can tailor its services to each client.
"We individualize each budget for each individual. So there are different facets for each individual," he said.
In addition to custom care, they may get a stimulus check, too. These are resources that could help get some people experiencing homelessness off the streets.
MORE: What to know about third stimulus checks and tax filing season
MORE: IRS sent about 90 million $1,400 payments, totaling $242 billion