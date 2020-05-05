Coronavirus

Nonprofit says programs by Newsom promising to help most vulnerable groups are falling short

CA nonprofit CalMatters says some programs promised by Governor Gavin Newsom to help California's senior citizens are falling short.
Great Plates, a food program for seniors, is one of many promises announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily news conferences, but in many cases, getting those programs up and running hasn't gone smoothly.

The nonprofit, non-partisan newsroom CalMatters, has been tracking the governor's announcements. Jackie Botts with CalMatters joined ABC7 via Skype to talk about these concerns.

