L.A. nonprofit groups announce $10,000 donation to families of workers arrested in Mississippi immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles-area nonprofit groups have announced they are sending $10,000 to the families affected by large-scale raids that were conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month in Mississippi.The Latino Coalition of Los Angeles, the Salvadoran Leadership and Educational Fund, and Breaking Through Barriers To Success say that they have raised the money after 680 mostly Latino workers were arrested in federal raids at food processing plants.The groups were expected to hold a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday morning to discuss their efforts.The raids, planned months ago, happened just hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit El Paso, Texas, the majority-Latino border city where a man linked to an online screed about a "Hispanic invasion" was charged in a shooting that left 22 people dead.About 600 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fanned out across the plants operated by five companies, surrounding the perimeters to prevent workers from fleeing.