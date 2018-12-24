HOLIDAY

NORAD Santa tracker continues amid government shutdown

It's time to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world. Two sites are tracking the big guy in the red suit this Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.



Though NORAD is a government website, it will continue even through the federal government shutdown thanks to the volunteers that help support it, the site confirmed on Friday.



In addition to the tracker, the site has games and holiday activities.

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Torrance parents bring home newborns in holiday stockings
