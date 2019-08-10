Homeless in Southern California

Students from Holmes Middle School in Northridge recognized for project helping homeless classmates

By Vania Stuelp
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Greig Smith presented a certificate of recognition and achievement to Holmes Middle School Students In Action team before the Los Angeles City Council on Friday.

It's for their award winning leadership project "Comfort Closet."

In response to the homeless epidemic affecting their city, including many classmates, the Students In Action team established the "Comfort Closet" at their school to provide emergency nourishment and basic necessities for free to the school's neediest students.

The "Comfort Closet" has things like school supplies, gift cards, hygiene supplies, food and clothing that school counselors provide to students.

"There are 35 homeless students in our community," says Alan Ruiz, a rising eighth-grader at Holmes. "That knowledge moved us to do something. It really is a big issue that we need to take care of."

The team engaged 85% of their student body and completed more than 1,200 hours of service as part of the project.

Earlier this year, the team competed against other LAUSD Students In Action teams and earned top honor.
