SOCIETY

NYPD finds mystery couple after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

NEW YORK --
After putting out calls for help on social media to find a couple in a proposal gone wrong in Times Square, the mystery couple has been found.

Authorities initially put out the request for help to identify the man and woman on Saturday.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring eight feet into a utility grate while attempting to propose.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located and the couple left the scene.

However, police kept looking and found the ring early Saturday morning -- but by that time, the couple was nowhere to be found.

The couple was identified on Sunday, but the ring will have to be mailed to them because they had already left NYC for their home country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementnypdu.s. & worldviral videoNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Holiday ice skating in Southern California
Remembering Robin, George HW Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
More Society
Top Stories
Suspects slash throat of LA auto shop owner
Schiff: House Intel Committee will provide transcripts to Mueller
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
George H.W. Bush's final words
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Southern Californians pay respect to Bush
Remembering Robin, George HW Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Weapons and dozens of neglected dogs found at Antelope Valley home
Show More
Obrador takes office as Mexico's new president
Actor Ken Berry of 'Mama's Family' dies at 85
2 sea lions with eye injuries rescued from LA coast
Suspect arrested in Long Beach fatal shooting
VIDEO: Fed-Ex driver folds home's fallen U.S. flag
More News