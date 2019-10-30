Society

Chapman students and nonprofit Higher Ground use 3-D printing to bring superheroes to life for at-risk youth

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Students from Chapman University partnered with non-profit organization Higher Ground to provide at-risk kids in Orange County with special Halloween costumes.

Each costume was superhero themed.

The students first met with the kids to hear their wish lists, then designed the model pieces using 3D printing.

Among the costumes was Super Girl, Thanos, Star Lord and other Marvel characters.
