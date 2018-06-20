SOCIETY

Second Harvest Food Bank calls for donations during busy summer months

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is asking community members to step up and do their part to help provide meals for those in need.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is asking community members to step up and do their part to help provide meals for those in need.

They are asking for donations of food and supplies to continue distributing goods all over the county.

"Most people are really shocked to learn that here in Orange County, we could actually fill Angel Stadium seven times with the number of people who need help," said Nicole Suydam, the CEO of Second Harvest.

Every day, hundreds of volunteers donate their time to make sure the 20,000 pounds of food collected daily from grocery stores and elsewhere is ready to distribute.

"One in six children is going hungry, and one in six seniors is going hungry," said Suydam. "We know there's an immediate and urgent need to make sure they get them food and the resources they need."

MORE: LA Regional Food Bank provides vital service for struggling families
Thousands of families in Los Angeles struggle to put enough food on the table. One local food bank is providing a vital service to those who don't have enough.


Suydam says the summer is the most difficult time, because children who normally get free lunches at school, often times don't have that option.

Andi Rohrer has volunteered for seven years at the food bank and knows her hard work is helping someone every day.

"It's just wonderful to be able to give something to someone who genuinely needs it," said Rohrer.

Photographs of some of the people Second Harvest has helped are posted in the warehouse - a reminder of their impact. They are asking the community to step up and give whatever they can so others don't go hungry.

"When I talk to a mom and they tell me, you know, I was completely out of food in my refrigerator, and this food I received today is going to help us so we don't t go hungry tonight," said Suydam. "It makes you just feel so grateful that you can help."
