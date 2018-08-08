SOCIETY

OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed by company in act of kindness

A little girl suffering from a rare condition was gifted a trip to Disneyland and a therapy bed as part of a company's acts of kindness campaign for its 60th anniversary. (KABC)

By
ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --
She may struggle to walk, but Cambria Tate has no trouble letting you know how she feels.

Right now, she's feeling pretty good after the property management firm Goldrich Kest treated her family to Disneyland and gave her a therapy bed to help with her recovery from acute flaccid myelitis.

"She's going to walk around the table. She's going to do multiple different exercises for both upper extremities and lower extremities. So this is a huge, huge blessing," her mother, La May Axton, said.

Cami came down with AFM when she was 2. The rare condition attacks the spinal cord and can be extremely dangerous. It left her partially paralyzed, and now she's fighting to get back on her feet.

"She's the one that's pushing us. She's the one that's smiling, encouraging us to be at 100 percent," her father, Cameron Tate, said.

The gift from Goldrich Kest is part of the company's 60th anniversary celebration. It has committed to 60 acts of kindness.

"Cami's story came in and we knew immediately that she - and her family - was someone that we wanted to help," said Leslie Suder, with the firm.

Looks like the company did just that with a therapy bed to help heal the little girl's body and a trip to Disneyland to heal her heart.
