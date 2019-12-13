OC group donates nearly 200 bikes for Spark of Love Toy Drive

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa took time out of his busy schedule to stop by Pancho's Restaurant in Orange Thursday, where almost 200 new bikes were ready to be donated to the Spark of Love Toy Drive.It's become a 12-year tradition for the community group."Started out with just the little plastic toys and then everybody got involved, and it grew and grew and grew and we can now afford bikes, and it's just kind of blown up over the years," said restaurant owner Greg Badgwell."Just started with a few hundred dollars and the next thing you know, it turned into this mega thing," said longtime customer Pat Mansur. "It's just for friends, family and the kids - that's what this is all about."The restaurant rallies its regulars for the cause, which includes individuals and a number of small business owners."There's a lot of kids that go without. We're lucky to be able to donate what we do," said Rob Walters from SoCal Bobcat. "That's why we bring these other kids, to show them that there's not other kids as lucky."The day started early at Walmart, where they picked the bikes up. Then the Orange County Transportation Authority pitched in to provide the trucks while the Orange Fire Department lent their time and energy."There's so many people that got involved - it's just awesome," said Badgwell. "It gets better and better every year so it's just cool."