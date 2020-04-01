Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Renters and landlords struggle to make ends meet amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At a time of unprecedented levels of economic uncertainty and unemployment, renters and landlords alike are struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As far as my position, my job you know as not a teacher, I really don't know, the crossing guards, anyone that is school support, we have no idea," said Nasha Garcia

Garcia is a paraeducator in Lancaster for special education students.

She's not online teaching now and says she isn't being paid.

When she went to her apartment manager, she was told, "It's important to utilize unemployment, credit cards, loans, stuff like that you need to have a job to utilize. They said, quote unquote, business as usual."

Garcia isn't alone in her stress.

Damian Renteria is an event planner and was furloughed two weeks ago.

"It's scary. It's my first time filling out unemployment and I think that as a person who attended college and got a degree. You think that you're never going to be in that situation that you'll have a career that you'll have a wage and that you'll never have to be filing for unemployment," Renteria said.

His landlord is offering some flexibility but he's more worried about the debt he's amassing by putting off his rent payments until a later date.

"It's not like I could seek help from my parents because or they could seek help from me because all three of us are in the same boat of not earning any wages but still having to pay rent and mortgages," Renteria said.

There are some protections for renters, at least through May.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order allowing local governments to limit evictions and foreclosures through May 31 for those who can't make their payments.

But even that will have a negative effect on the economy, according to Tom Bannon of the California Apartment Association.

"Once you get to one month, two months, it's going to get very difficult on the landlord because the landlord will be putting off their expenses also," he said.

"One, it's the gardener, two it's the painter. The list goes on. taxes insurance. It's a vicious cycle."

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti set up the Angeleno Fund to help those who are denied unemployment benefits to see if you qualify call 311 for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeles countylos angelesorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Northern California 9-year-old performs adorable coronavirus rap
Burbank restaurant surviving amid coronavirus crisis
ER worker raising money to help fellow medical professionals with supplies
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Relief fund set up for farm workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Panda Express donating $2M to buy equipment for medical staff
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
ER worker raising money to help fellow medical professionals with supplies
Show More
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering SoCal parking lots
More TOP STORIES News