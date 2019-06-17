Garden Grove native becomes 1st female president of U.S. Naval War College

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove native has been appointed as president of the U.S. Naval War College.
Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield is the first woman to ever fill the role.
The 53-year-old, who started her career as a helicopter pilot, currently heads a military command in Guam.
She's replacing Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, who's being investigated for excessive spending and abusing his hiring authority.
