Garden Grove native becomes 1st female president of U.S. Naval War College

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove native has been appointed as president of the U.S. Naval War College.

Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield is the first woman to ever fill the role.

The 53-year-old, who started her career as a helicopter pilot, currently heads a military command in Guam.

She's replacing Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, who's being investigated for excessive spending and abusing his hiring authority.
