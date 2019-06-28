cool kids

Anaheim teen Hannah Karanick helps students in need of clothes, toiletries, other necessities

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- They are some of the basic necessities for everyday life - clean clothes, shoes and access to soap and toothpaste. This is something 13-year-old Hannah Karanick wants to make sure every kid has at school.

"Hannah's Helpful Hands is a closet with shirts, backpacks, and toiletry bags and laundry bags," Hanna described.

There are toiletries too, and Hannah makes sure teachers and staff identify the kids in need anonymously.

"If they see a student who, they always have ripped up shoes, or they always have bad hygiene, or something like that, they can go and just get something out of the closet," she said.

The program is popular and now spreading to other campuses.

Hannah was recently given the SoCal Prudential Spirit of Community Award. It's an honor that comes with a $5,000 check. Hannah is putting that money right back into her program for needy kids.

"This award allows me to buy more things for these students and I can help them more," she said.

For Hannah, the reward is knowing she is making a difference and that's why she is this week's Cool Kid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countycharitycool kidsvolunteerism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOL KIDS
Cerritos student hopes to bring drinkable water to world
Monrovia Eagle Scout making impression on his school, community
Teen takes Wiltern stage thanks to House of Blues foundation
Teen actress has passion for helping others, empowering girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News