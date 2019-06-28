Anaheim teen Hannah Karanick helps students in need of clothes, toiletries, other necessities

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- They are some of the basic necessities for everyday life - clean clothes, shoes and access to soap and toothpaste. This is something 13-year-old Hannah Karanick wants to make sure every kid has at school."Hannah's Helpful Hands is a closet with shirts, backpacks, and toiletry bags and laundry bags," Hanna described.There are toiletries too, and Hannah makes sure teachers and staff identify the kids in need anonymously."If they see a student who, they always have ripped up shoes, or they always have bad hygiene, or something like that, they can go and just get something out of the closet," she said.The program is popular and now spreading to other campuses.Hannah was recently given the SoCal Prudential Spirit of Community Award. It's an honor that comes with a $5,000 check. Hannah is putting that money right back into her program for needy kids."This award allows me to buy more things for these students and I can help them more," she said.For Hannah, the reward is knowing she is making a difference and that's why she is this week's Cool Kid.