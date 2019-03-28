IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Staff at the Irvine Ranch Conservancy Native Seed Farm said more wildflowers were blooming thanks to recent heavy rain, but competing weeds were also thriving.
To get an up-close gorgeous view of wildflowers at the Irvine Ranch Conservancy Native Seed Farm, you'll have to grab a hoe or take a few hacks at a weed.
Volunteers there help keep the Native Seed Farm running and their office space isn't half bad.
Guadalupe Rosas volunteered with her two daughters as a way to bond and get out of the office.
"I just thought it was a great experience to go outdoors and help out in nature and our communities and at the same time spend some quality time with my daughters," Rosas said.
"It's really pretty. I really like it. I'm having a lot of fun helping out," Kailey Rosas said.
Volunteers who work on the 12-acre plot were helping to restore habitats throughout Irvine Ranch.
Scott Graves is a Communications Manager with the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.
"All the plants here are native plants that thrive out on the land, but we kind of need to grow them here in order to tip the scales so that way they can outcompete with the invasive plants like mustard," Graves said.
Though the more than 50 native blooms liked wetter weather, they weren't alone.
"It's definitely a great benefit to have all of this rain. It is a double-edged sword because the invasive plants love the rain too," Graves said.
Whether to spend time with family, gain a little environmental knowledge, or take some frustrations out from a hard week, here, you'll immediately see the fruits of a long day's work.
You can go to the Irvine Ranch Conservancy's website for more information on how to volunteer.
Irvine conservancy volunteers help wildflowers outcompete invasive weeds
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News