SOCIETY

Idaho school district apologizes after teachers dress up as border wall, caricatures of Mexicans for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Idaho school district officials are apologizing after several teachers and staffers at an elementary school donned offensive Halloween costumes, one group in caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and another group dressed as a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again."

The Middleton School District Administration is investigating after learning of the costumes, which were worn during class. Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night. The photos were later removed, though not before some had captured screenshots .

Superintendent Josh Middleton said in a Facebook live video Friday morning that he was alerted to the issue by a parent who called to express concern. He apologized on behalf of the district and said he was deeply troubled that employees made the decision to wear what he called "clearly insensitive and inappropriate" costumes.

"On behalf of the Middleton School District, I share sincerest apologies for these insensitive actions and offending our families and patrons," he said. "Again, we are better than this."

Middleton also said he didn't think the staffers donned the costumes maliciously, but reiterated that it was "poor judgment."

One of the photos showed a group of adults wearing brightly colored ponchos, sombreros and fake mustaches while holding maracas. Another photo showed adults holding a cardboard cutout of a wall, wearing various Americana symbols including one person in an eagle costume and another dressed like the statue of liberty.

Elizabeth Almanza, a member of a group called PODER that advocates for undocumented people and immigrants, said she hopes the district takes action and doesn't just acknowledge the issue on social media.

"ALL children should have the right to a learning environment that celebrates all backgrounds," Almanza wrote in a Facebook post. "Imagine how some of the students felt when they walked into their classrooms on Halloween and saw their teachers (people they look up to) dressed like this? This is NOT funny. This is heartbreaking. Students deserve better."

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 10 percent of Middleton's population are Hispanic, and the school district offers a migrant education program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsracismcostumesborder wallhispanicu.s. & worldIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cool Kid Matthew Ligan volunteers at Midnight Mission
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
More Society
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Show More
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
More News