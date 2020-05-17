Coronavirus: Officials continue to relax parking enforcement in Los Angeles until June 1

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's one less thing to worry about under the Safer at Home orders in the city of Los Angeles: the Department of Transportation will continue to relax parking enforcement until June 1.This means it will remain flexible on street sweeping hours, expired vehicle registration and overnight parking regulations.But enforcement will continue in certain instances including metered parking, no parking zones and colored curb zones.There is a two-week renewal grace period for vehicles with recently expired parking permits.