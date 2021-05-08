Ohio lawmaker caught driving during Zoom meeting, uses virtual background of his home office

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio state lawmaker used a virtual background of his home office in an apparent attempt to conceal the fact that he was driving during a Zoom meeting.Andrew Brenner might not have been found out, were it not for the seatbelt strapped across his chest, glimpses of the road behind him and the constant turning of his head as he changed lanes.The incident happened on the same day a bill to ban distracted driving was introduced.The footage of the meeting, which was streamed live to the public via the state's broadcaster on Monday, came on the same day Ohio legislators introduced a bill to crack down on dangerous driving, including introducing penalties for texting and livestreaming while behind the wheel.