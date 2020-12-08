Stay-at-home-order gets mixed feelings from shoppers

OLD PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More businesses closed their doors Monday and others are limiting how many customers are allowed inside as California's stay-at-home order takes effect."Well you know, we're trying to do the best we can," says Lisa Dick of La Cañada Flintridge.The order got mixed reviews as people tried to do some shopping."We're out doing a little shopping. We like doing this on a Monday, earlier in the week, earlier in the day, but it's hard. We want to be out and we want to be with people at Christmas time, we want to go to restaurants. It's quiet and I guess the good thing about it is that I get to stay home with the kids," says Lisa.In previous years, Old Pasadena would be filled with holiday shoppers, even on a Monday, just weeks away from Christmas."I've been here a couple times. I went to grab food with some of my friends before all of the restaurants closed down and it's just weird seeing it so empty because I grew up here, and I'm used to seeing it completely packed," says Caroline Dick of La Cañada Flintridge.The streets will continue to look less crowded than usual as nonessential activities will be prohibited in the majority of the state for the upcoming weeks."I'm holding up well overall, I'm a bit concerned for some of the small businesses. I know they've been going through a lot since this whole thing started," says Marcus Short of Pasadena.While some shoppers expressed not feeling festive this holiday season, others suggested to follow the restrictions to decrease the chances of spreading the virus."The more you stay home, the faster, you know, things get resolved and the less it spreads. So just, if you can tough it out, please do," says Tony of Pasadena.