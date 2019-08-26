Society

Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties are no longer majority white, Pew Research finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KABC) -- Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties are among 109 counties in the U.S. that no longer have a white majority, according to Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data collected between 2000 and 2018.

The analysis shows that Riverside County had a 52% white, non-Hispanic population in 2000, and a 35% white, non-Hispanic population in 2018 - a change of 17 percentage points.

Orange County went from 52% white, non-Hispanic in 2000 to 40% in 2018 - a change of 12 percentage points.

Ventura County changed 12 percentage points - from 57% in 2000 to 45% in 2018.

Other California counties that saw a change to a non-white majority are Contra Costa, Sacramento, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Stanislaus, Sutter and Yolo.

