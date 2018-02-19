SOCIETY

Portraits of Hope, organization behind iconic public artwork displays, needs a new home

From MacArthur Park to the Hudson River, Portraits of Hope is the organization behind many iconic and vibrant public artwork initiatives.

From MacArthur Park to the Hudson River, Portraits of Hope is the organization behind many iconic and vibrant public artwork initiatives.

"We started Portraits of Hope as a creative therapy program for children really in hospital environments that couldn't get out to large-scale public projects," said Ed Massey, who co-founded Portraits of Hope with his brother about 20 years ago. "We designed mouth brushes, shoe brushes to incorporate every child or family member visiting a child in a hospital."

Donations keep things going. Plaza El Segundo has donated their current space for about three years but it's been leased, so the organization is looking for a new home.

"We are literally two weeks from vacating this space and we need a place right away, and we haven't identified that yet," Bernie Massey said.

They're hoping someone reading this story can help so they can keep creating.

"We're just completing the L.A. County animal shelters. So we've decided to really make those as attractive as possible to get more people to visit the shelters and hopefully walk away with an animal," Bernie Massey said.
