Society

More than $67,000 raised for San Diego Starbucks barista targeted in Facebook post over mask policy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) -- More than $67,000 has been raised by for a San Diego Starbucks employee who became the target of a local woman's vitriol in an online post over the store's COVID-19-related mask policy.

The woman, identified through Facebook as Amber Lynn Gilles, posted a since-deleted picture online Monday of the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez.

In it, Gilles complained that Gutierrez would not serve her unless she donned a mask.

"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," the post read.

Since then, a GoFundMe page created by Gutierrez's friend, Matt Cowan, has garnered him widespread attention and financial support from more than 5,000 donors.

A masked Gutierrez appeared in a video on Cowan's Youtube page earlier this week after donation reached $10,000.

"Everyone, I just want to say thank you for all the love and support,'' he said in the 17-second video.

"What everyone is doing is an honor to see all this happen, but I just want to remind everyone to be kind to one another and to love each other, and always remember to wear a mask.''

In a statement provided to KGTV, which also provided the video above, a Starbucks spokesperson said: "We respectfully request customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegoface maskstarbuckscoronavirusgofundme
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
Video: Car nearly flips over, crashes into South Gate Carl's Jr.
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Dodgers outfielder arrested after found sleeping behind Florida airport
Man refuses to wear face covering at Runyon Canyon
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
Show More
Los Angeles to begin some parking enforcement on July 6
Alligator swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line
Caught on camera: 1 person killed in LA street race
Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
More TOP STORIES News