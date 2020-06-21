race in america

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its 'derogatory' name

By Anne D'Innocenzio
NEW YORK -- The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

"We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory," said Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for its parent Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, the U.S. subsidiary for Froneri, in a statement. "This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values."

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Eskimo Pie joins a growing list of brands that are rethinking their marketing in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks triggered by the death of George Floyd. Quaker Oats announced Wednesday that it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character's origins are "based on a racial stereotype."

EMBED More News Videos

Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.



Other companies are reviewing their name or logo. Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally-grown and milled white grits, said Wednesday it is "listening and reviewing our overall branding," though no decisions have been made. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee River in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

Mars Inc. said it's also reviewing its Uncle Ben's rice brand. B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, also said this past week it is initiating "an immediate review" of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company's website.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth's syrup, said its bottles - which are shaped like a matronly woman - are intended to evoke a "loving grandmother." But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed that the bottle's design is rooted in the "mammy" stereotype.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldrace in americaice cream
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
Student: Teacher asked her to 'anglicize' her Vietnamese name
Demonstrators topple Confederate statues amid Juneteenth celebrations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gardena shooting: Authorities examining cameras at scene of 18-year-old's death
Demonstrators topple statue of Junipero Serra in DTLA
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Santa Monica looting suspect arrested, merchandise recovered
Tribute set for young victim of torture, murder in Antelope Valley
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Caught on camera: Motorcycle stuck to front of minivan in Corona
Show More
LAPD stops use of CalGang database after allegations of misuse
Tranquilized cub dies during search for bear in two SoCal attacks
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
Trump supporters hold pro-police demonstration in Torrance
More TOP STORIES News